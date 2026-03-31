Woman Groped, Gang Rape Attempted As Onlookers Record Henious Act In Bihar's Nalanda; 2 Arrested - VIDEO

Nalanda: A shameful and disturbing incident has come to light from Bihar’s Nalanda district. In a village under the Nursarai police station, three men attempted to publicly gang-rape a married woman.

The woman resisted and raised an alarm, but the accused did not stop. When a crowd gathered, instead of stopping the criminal act, they filmed the indecent assault and posted the video on social media. Police have registered a case and arrested two of the accused, while one remains at large. The incident has sparked outrage throughout the area.

The incident took place on 26 March 2026. However, it came to light after a video of the incident went viral.

The police registered a case under Sections 74/75/76/115(2)/126(2)/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The accused have been identified as Ashok Yadav, son of Pachu Yadav alias Puna Yadav, and Matlu Mahto alias Navneet Kumar Narottam, son of Late Harihar Mahto. Both residents of Ajaypur village under Noorsarai police station in Nalanda district have been arrested and sent to judicial custody.

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Reportedly, the victim was staying at her parents’ home. On 26 March, between 6 and 7 pm, she was returning with groceries when three accused allegedly grabbed her. They threw her to the ground and tore her clothes when she resisted.