A half-burnt body of a woman was found near the rail tracks in Shamli district's Kandhla town, police said here on Thursday.

According to SHO Karmvir Singh, the body was found on Wednesday evening and has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

He said those behind the incident might have tried to hid her identity by burning the body.

The woman has been identified as Satbiri. According to her son Balram, she was missing for a day.