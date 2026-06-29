Woman Found Dead at Bengaluru Homestay, Boyfriend Hospitalised; Probe Underway

A young woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at a homestay near Muddenahalli in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur district on the outskirts of Bengaluru, while her boyfriend was discovered unconscious at the same location and rushed to hospital, police said.

Investigators recovered the woman's body from inside the homestay premises. A rope and tablets were also found at the scene, prompting police to suspect that poison may have been consumed. However, officials said the exact cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem examination.

The woman's boyfriend, identified as Sanjeet Ali, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Police are probing multiple angles, including whether the man allegedly killed the woman before attempting to end his own life, or whether the couple had entered into a suicide pact. Authorities said no conclusion has been reached and the investigation remains ongoing.

Chikkaballapur Superintendent of Police Kushal Chowksi, along with other senior officers, visited the homestay to inspect the scene and supervise the investigation.

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According to sources, the couple had been in a relationship for some time, but their families reportedly opposed it. The woman had allegedly left home with the same man on an earlier occasion. Police said the couple had checked into the homestay on Saturday.

Further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events and the circumstances surrounding the woman's death.