Sikkim Salon Receptionist Allegedly Killed By Boyfriend Over Suspected Affair In Bengaluru

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend in Bengaluru after he suspected her of having an affair with another person, police said.

The victim, identified as Ati Hangma Subba, hailed from Sikkim and worked as a receptionist at a salon in the city. The accused, Purba Lepcha, originally from Darjeeling, was employed as a waiter at a hotel.

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According to preliminary investigations, the couple had been in a relationship and had relocated to Bengaluru around a month ago. They were reportedly living together in Doddakannahalli.

Police said the incident occurred on Sunday morning following a heated argument between the two. Investigators believe the accused became suspicious of the woman’s alleged involvement with someone else during the altercation. He is then alleged to have attacked her with a kitchen knife, slitting her throat and causing fatal injuries.

The Bellandur police have registered a case and initiated a detailed investigatio