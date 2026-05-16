47-Year-Old Woman From Another State Allegedly Killed By Assam Man After She Pressured Him To Marry Her, Say Police | Representational image

Bengaluru, May 16: A 47-year-old woman was allegedly killed by a man from Assam, who later disposed of her body in a lake here after she allegedly pressured him to marry her, police said on Saturday.

The body of the woman, who hailed from another state, was found in Tirupalya Lake within the limits of Hebbagodi police station on May 9, they said.

Police, however, have not disclosed the identities of either the woman or the accused in the statement.

According to the police, an initial case of unnatural death was registered.

However, during the investigation, the postmortem report and doctors’ opinion revealed that the woman had been murdered by strangulation and suffocation, following which the police registered a murder case on their own.

Based on circumstantial and technical evidence, the accused was apprehended from his residence in Tirupalya in Anekal taluk on May 14, a senior police officer said.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed that he was in an illicit relationship with the woman and that she had been pressuring him to marry her, he said.

He allegedly strangled and suffocated her to death before dumping the body in the middle of the lake amid green vegetation, police said.

The accused was produced in a court on May 15 and remanded to judicial custody, they added.

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