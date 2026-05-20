Woman Dies After Fire Breaks Out In Dehradun Hospital, ICU Patients Shifted |

Dehradun: A fire broke out at Panesia Super Speciality Hospital near Rispana Bridge in Dehradun on Wednesday morning, leading to the death of a woman patient and triggering panic inside the hospital premises.

The deceased was identified as 55-year-old Veervati, a resident of Kanwali village, who was admitted to the ICU. Initial reports suggest she died due to suffocation caused by smoke inhalation.

According to officials, the fire reportedly started in an air conditioner installed in the ICU, following a suspected short circuit. Thick smoke quickly spread through the ward, creating chaos among patients, attendants and hospital staff.

At the time of the incident, around 14 patients were admitted to the hospital, including five to six patients in the ICU ward where the fire broke out. Witnesses said smoke was first noticed coming out from a window in the morning. When curtains were removed, flames were seen spreading inside the ICU.

Hospital authorities immediately began evacuating patients. Ambulances and private vehicles were used to shift patients to nearby medical facilities, including Kailash Hospital, where eight patients were admitted.

Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey said no patient had died due to burn injuries. However, local authorities confirmed the death of a woman patient due to suffocation.

Fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control before it could spread to the entire building. Officials said timely evacuation helped avert a major tragedy.

Chief Fire Officer Abhinav Tyagi said fire teams reached the hospital within five to seven minutes of receiving the alert. He said the fire appeared to have originated from a short circuit in the ICU air conditioner.

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Tyagi said the hospital had 14 to 15 admitted patients in total and all were safely shifted. He added that the fire department managed to confine the blaze to the ICU ward and prevented it from spreading further.

According to the fire department, the hospital prima facie had essential fire safety arrangements in place, including three exit routes, fire extinguishers, smoke sensors and hose reels.

The CFO said no patient at the site appeared to have suffered severe burn injuries. He added that confirmation regarding the exact cause of death or burn injuries would depend on medical examination and investigation.