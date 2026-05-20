3 Rare Heart Surgeries Performed Simultaneously On A Patient's Heart In Government Hospital In Jaipur | Representative Image

Jaipur: A team of doctors at government-run Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur has treated a patient with three life-threatening heart conditions by performing a complex surgical procedure spanning eight hours. The doctors claimed that less than 10 such cases have ever been reported globally.

The team, led by Head of the Department of Cardio-Thoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) of the hospital, Dr. Anil Sharma, said that a young man, approximately 25 years of age, was suffering from a congenital aortic defect—specifically *coarctation of the aorta*—along with a damaged heart valve and an aneurysm of the aortic arch. According to the doctors, had the surgery not been performed, there was 80% risk of the patient succumbing to his condition within one year.

To treat the patient, doctors executed three major procedures simultaneously. Under the Bentall procedure, the damaged valve and aorta were replaced with an artificial graft, and the coronary arteries were reattached.

While under the total arch replacement, the entire aortic arch was replaced using an arch graft. To facilitate this, the patient's body temperature had to be lowered to 20 °C, and blood circulation was temporarily halted for 32 minutes.

During this period, blood was separately supplied to the brain to ensure its protection, and under the COA Repair, the constricted section of the aorta was excised, and an arch graft was attached to bridge the gap.

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The doctors claimed that the combination of these three surgeries performed simultaneously has been recorded fewer than 10 times worldwide and likely the first instance in India.

The procedure, which would have cost around Rs 25 lakh in a private hospital, was done free of cost under the Rajasthan government's Bhamashah Yojana.

During the surgery, 6 units of blood were transfused. Following the operation, the patient was kept on a ventilator for 14 hours and was subsequently shifted from the ICU to the general ward on the third day. The patient is now in perfect health.