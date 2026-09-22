Woman Dies After Falling Into Boiling Sambar During Ganeshotsav Annadanam In Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada; CCTV Captures Moments Of Tragedy

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A 46-year-old woman died after accidentally falling into a large vessel of boiling sambar while helping with preparations for an annadanam programme organised as part of Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. The incident occurred on Sunday morning, September 21, during preparations for the community meal.

The deceased has been identified as Maddhi Sujatha. She was assisting volunteers with the cooking arrangements when the accident took place. She suffered severe burn injuries after falling into the vessel containing the boiling sambar.

Woman Sustains Severe Burns During Festival Food Preparations

According to reports, Sujatha was involved in the cooking arrangements for the annadanam being organised during the Ganesh festival. The food was being prepared in large vessels to serve devotees and local residents attending the community meal.

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While handling the sambar near the cooking area, Sujatha reportedly lost her balance and fell into one of the large vessels containing the boiling preparation. The accident caused extensive burn injuries.

People present at the venue immediately noticed what had happened and rushed to help her. She was pulled out and taken to a hospital for emergency medical treatment.

Sujatha Dies During Treatment

Sujatha was admitted to a government hospital following the accident, where she received treatment for her serious burn injuries. Despite medical efforts, her condition deteriorated.

She died while undergoing treatment on Monday morning, September 22.

The incident has left Sujatha's family and people in the area shocked, coming during the preparations for a festival event that was meant to bring devotees and residents together for a community meal.

CCTV Captures Cooking Area

CCTV footage from the location shows the busy area where the annadanam preparations were underway. The footage captures people moving around the cooking setup, with two women carrying a vessel of hot, boiling sambar. Minutes later, Sujatha falls into the pot, while screams and cries can be heard in the video.

Women and other volunteers who were nearby immediately rushed to Sujatha’s rescue.`

Police Probe Underway

The case is currently being treated as an accidental death, and officials are looking into how the woman fell into the vessel during the food preparation.