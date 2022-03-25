With eye on Lok Sabha polls, BJP adopts social engineering in UP; more than half Cabinet has Dalit & OBC faces

Lucknow: With the induction of a large number of backward and Dalit faces in the new cabinet of Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has prepared a base for the 2024 parliament elections. In the new Yogi cabinet, the BJP top bosses have adopted the social engineering formula giving more than half of the posts to the OBC and Dalits. Besides that, new Yogi Cabinet has a perfect blend of leaders from both east and west UP. Compared to previous government, the BJP high command has preferred a large number of young leaders thus preparing a second line of leaders within the party.

On the tune of previous cabinet, two Deputy Chief Ministers have been appointed. Despite defeat in the recently held assembly polls, Keshav Prasad Maurya has been repeated as Dy CM while another one Dr Dinesh Sharma has missed the bus. In place of Dr Sharma, cabinet minister in the previous Yogi government Brijesh Pathak was sworn in as Dy CM on Friday.

In the new cabinet that was sworn in on Friday at Ekana stadium in Lucknow in the presence of PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and 12 CMs of various BJP ruled states, a significant number of old faces have been dropped. In the new Yogi cabinet, 23 old ministers have failed to find place. These include noted leaders line Dr Dinesh Sharma, Srikant Sharma, Siddharthnath Singh. Dr Mahendra Singh, Moti Singh, Jai Pratap Singh, Neelkanth Tiari, Satish Mahana, Ramapati Shastri, Suresh Pasi, Neelima Katiyar, Jai Kumar, Ashutosh Tandon, Atul Garg and Mahesh Gupta. Danish Azad has replaced the lone Muslim minister in the previous Yogi government, Mohsin Raza this time.

On Friday, 53 new ministers including CM Yogi took oath which included 18 cabinet, 14 state ministers with independent charge and 20 state ministers. More than half of the new Yogi cabinet has faces from backward and Dalit communities. Both these communities had played a major role in the bumper victory of BJP in the recently held assembly polls. In the new cabinet, 22 ministers from backward community while nine from Dalits have been inducted. The new cabinet has two minority faces in the name of Baldeo Singh Aulakh and Danish Azad. Both the allies of BJP, Apna Dal and Nishad Party have been given one cabinet berth each. Ashish Patel of Apna Dal and Dr Sanjay Nishad from Nishad Party have become cabinet ministers.

Among the new cabinet ministers who took oath on Friday are Baby Rani Maurya, Swatantra Deo Singh, Arvind Sharma, Rakesh Sachan, Ashish Patel, Sanjay Nishad, Yogendra Uppadhya, Jaiveer Singh, Bhupendra Choudhury and Dharampal. Cabinet ministers in the previous Yogi government Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brijesh Pathak, Suresh Khanna, Surya Pratap Shahi, Jitin Prasad, Anil Rajbhar, Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi and Choudhury Lakshmi Narayan have been repeated. Among the state ministers with independent charge are Nitin Agarwal, Ravindra Jaiswal, Kapil Dev Agarwal, Sandeep Singh, Gulab Devi, Girish Yadav, JPS Rathore, Dharamvir Prajapati, Aseem Arun, Daya Shankar Singh, Narendra Kashyap, Dinesh Pratap Singh, Arun Saxena and Daya Shankar Mishra Dayalu. Of These Dayalu is not a member of any house.

The state ministers who took oath on Friday are Mayankeshwar Singh, Dinesh Khatik, Sanjiv Gond, Baldeo Aulakh, Ajit Pal, Jaswant Saini, Ramkesh Nishad, Munnu Kori, Sanjay Gangawar, Brijesh Singh, KP Malik, Suresh Rahi, Somendra Tomar, Anup Balmiki, Pratibha Shukla, Rajni Tiwari, Rakesh Rahtore, Satish Sharma, Danish Azad and Vijaylakshmi Gautam.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 06:20 PM IST