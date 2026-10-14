'Wishing Him Continued Good Health': PM Modi Wishes Pope Leo XIV Speedy Recovery After Successful Lung Surgery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, October 14, wished Pope Leo XIV a full and speedy recovery after the pontiff underwent successful lung surgery at a hospital in Rome. Modi expressed his wishes in a post on X, hoping for the Pope’s recovery and continued good health.

“Happy to learn that His Holiness Pope Leo XIV’s surgery last night was successful. Wishing him a full and speedy recovery as well as continued good health,” Modi wrote, tagging the official papal account, @Pontifex.

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Pope Leo XIV Undergoes Surgery In Rome

The 71-year-old pontiff underwent a thoracic operation on Tuesday, October 13, at Rome’s Agostino Gemelli Hospital. According to the BBC, the procedure lasted approximately 90 minutes and involved removing the lower lobe of his right lung using a video-assisted surgical technique.

The surgery was performed to address a small, localised lung nodule that had been detected at an early stage. An examination during the procedure reportedly confirmed pulmonary adenocarcinoma, a common form of lung cancer, which had been suspected during preoperative testing.

The Vatican said the operation was successful, was completed as scheduled and proceeded without complications. The Pope reportedly awoke normally and returned to his room after a brief period of observation.

Public Engagements Cancelled During Recovery

Pope Leo XIV is expected to require approximately a week to recover from the procedure. All audiences and public engagements have been cancelled through October 20 as he recuperates.

The development has drawn messages of support from leaders across the world, with several expressing their wishes for the pontiff’s recovery and good health.

Read Also Catholic Leaders Across India Appeal For Prayers For Pope Leo XIV Ahead Of Lung Surgery

Among those who have conveyed their wishes are Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Pope Leo XIV Elected In May 2025

Pope Leo XIV, 71, became the first American pontiff when he was elected in May 2025. His election marked a historic moment for the Catholic Church, which is led by the Bishop of Rome.