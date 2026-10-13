Catholic Leaders Across India Appeal For Prayers For Pope Leo XIV Ahead Of Lung Surgery

Church leaders have urged Catholics nationwide to pray for the Pope's successful operation and speedy recovery | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, October 13, 2026: Catholic leaders across India have appealed to the faithful to pray for Pope Leo XIV ahead of surgery to remove a small, localised lung nodule detected during recent medical examinations.

The Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) has called on Catholics nationwide to pray for the Pope’s successful surgery and speedy recovery.

In a circular dated October 13, Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão, CCBI president and Archbishop of Goa and Daman, urged bishops, priests, religious and lay faithful to offer special prayers during Mass and in the prayers of the faithful.

Church Leaders Appeal For Prayers

Marking the Month of the Holy Rosary, the CCBI also appealed to Catholics to remember the Pope in their daily prayers.

In a letter on Monday, Archbishop of Bombay John Rodrigues urged priests and the faithful across the Archdiocese of Bombay to pray for the Holy Father during the celebration of the Holy Eucharist.

Referring to the Pope’s remarks on Sunday, Rodrigues recalled his gratitude for the spiritual support of the faithful. “I thank you for your spiritual closeness and I entrust myself to your prayers,” the Pope had said.

Rodrigues also called for prayers for the medical team, asking the Lord to guide the doctors with wisdom and skill and grant them success in the surgery. He urged parish priests to encourage religious communities and the laity to pray together and in their homes.

Mumbai Catholics Pray For Recovery

Melwyn Fernandes, secretary of the Association of Concerned Christians, said Mumbai’s Catholic community would pray for the medical team and the Pope’s speedy recovery, expressing hope that he would soon resume his ministry and continue spreading the teachings of Jesus Christ.

Vatican Confirms Early Detection

Vatican News reported that the nodule had been detected at a very early stage and was well localised. The Pope said his doctors had recommended surgery to remove it.

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The Pope’s Statement

“Dear friends, during some recent medical examinations, the doctors found a small, localized nodule in my lung. It was detected at a very early stage and is well-localized. The doctors believe that it is best to intervene, so, following their advice, I have decided to undergo surgery to remove it. The operation is already scheduled to take place in the coming days.”

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