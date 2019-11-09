'Wise and fair verdict': Netizens hail Ayodhya verdict

The Supreme Court on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

Taking to Twitter, netizens hailed the apex court's order. One user said "A wise and fair verdict", hailing the Supreme Court's order. While other Twitter user said, "Very balanced judgement by the Supreme Court of India on Ayodhya."