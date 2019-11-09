'Wise and fair verdict': Netizens hail Ayodhya verdict

The Supreme Court on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.
Taking to Twitter, netizens hailed the apex court's order. One user said "A wise and fair verdict", hailing the Supreme Court's order. While other Twitter user said, "Very balanced judgement by the Supreme Court of India on Ayodhya."
In one of the most important and most anticipated judgements in India's history, a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the more than a century old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation. The apex court said the mosque should be constructed at a "prominent site" and a trust should be formed within three months for the construction of the temple at the site many Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.
Here's what Twitterati had to say on the verdict:
