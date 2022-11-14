Winner of Doodle for Google 2022 India is Shlok Mukherjee from Kolkata |

On Children's Day today, November 14, Monday, Google announced the winner of Doodle for Google 2022 India. Shlok Mukherjee from Kolkata is the winner for India for his inspiring Doodle titled 'India on the center stage'. Shlok's Doodle is also featured on google.co.in on November 14, Monday.

The Doodle for Google competition aims to encourage creativity and celebrate imagination in young people. This year's contest received over 115,000 entries from children in classes 1 to 10 from over 100 cities across India, responding to the theme "In the next 25 years, my India will....".

The judging panel included actor, filmmaker, producer and TV personality Neena Gupta, Editor-in-Chief at Tinkle Comics, Kuriakose Vaisian, YouTube Creators Slayypoint, and artist and entrepreneur Alika Bhat along with the Google Doodle team.

"We were amazed by the creativity and imagination students brought to their entries, and were especially heartened that the advancement of technology and sustainability emerge as common themes across many of the doodles," the Google Doodle page said.

Together, they had the task of choosing 20 finalists from across the nation, evaluating entries on the criteria of artistic merit, creativity, alignment with the contest theme, and uniqueness and novelty of the approach. Netizens were allowed to vote from the 20 finalist doodles and choose their favourite one in each of the five class-wise categories. Over 5 lakh public votes helped determine the results in which four group winners were also declared in addition to a national winner.

Student of Delhi Public School in Newtown, Kolkata, Shlok shared and explained his doodle saying, "In the next 25 years, my India will have scientists develop their own eco-friendly robot for humanity's betterment. India will have regular intergalactic travels from Earth to space. India will develop more in Yoga and Ayurveda, and will get stronger in coming years."

Google had also said that the national winner of the competition would receive a college scholarship of INR 5,00,000 and INR 2,00,000 technology package for their school or non-profit organization, a certificate or trophy of achievement, Google hardware devices or allied products and fun Google collectibles.