'Win of democracy': BJP president JP Nadda on saffron party's victory in Tripura civic polls

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday congratulated Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, state BJP president, and all party workers after the saffron party secured a clean sweep in the civic elections.

Elections were held on Thursday in the 51-member Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 171 seats in seven Municipal Councils and six Nagar Panchayats. The BJP candidates won in all the 51 seats in the AMC and 165 seats in the seven Municipal Councils and six Nagar Panchayats.

"BJP won 329 wards out of declared 334 wards. Opp won 5 seats in this poll. BJP won nearly 100% seats in 11 out of 14 civic bodies. In Panisagar Nagar Panchayat, BJP emerged victorious in 12 out of 13 seats & secured 12 seats of Ambassa," said Nadda.

I congratulate Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb, State BJP president, and all party workers for this historic win. This is a win of democracy: BJP president JP Nadda

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb tweeted : "Referendum of Tripura Urban Local Body Elections declared today (Sunday) shows the faith of people of Tripura in the developmental policies of Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji. It also shows their belief in his motto of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas."

According to State Election Commission officials, the main opposition party CPI-M won three seats in three municipal bodies in Kailashahar, Ambassa and Panisagar while the Trinamool Congress won one seat in Ambassa Municipal council.

The Trinamool Congress secured over 20 per cent votes and second position in 27 of the 51 seats in the politically important AMC which has put up a big challenge to both the ruling BJP and the key opposition CPI-M led Left parties.

However, the Left parties and the TMC did not put up candidates in all the 334 seats in the civic elections to the AMC and 19 other urban local bodies - Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats -- alleging unprecedented political violence, attacks and intimidations.

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 06:33 PM IST