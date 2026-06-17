'Will You Shower Flower Petals': Sanjay Raut Defends His Abusive Remarks Against Rebel Party MPs - Video

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday defended his "abusive" remarks against party colleagues amid speculation over a possible rift within the party and reports that some MPs could break away from the party.

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Speaking to news agency ANI, Raut said, "We use such words in Marathi language. What is wrong in it? I very well know which language to use and when. Only a language which a person understands must be used. I have not used this language in Parliament. What will you say about a person who leaves a party by accepting Rs 15 crores? Will you shower flower petals on such a person?"

His remarks followed a press conference by Raut on Wednesday in which he launched a scathing attack on alleged rebel MPs, hurling abuses and also accusing them of 'betrayal' while warning that those abandoning the party would have to answer before the people.

Raut held the press conference amid reports that several Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs are allegedly in touch with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, fuelling fresh political turmoil within the Thackeray camp.

Addressing the media, Raut turned visibly aggressive while speaking about those allegedly considering switching sides. In an emotional outburst, Raut said Uddhav Thackeray treated party leaders like brothers, while Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray gave them affection like a father. He also hurled abuses at the alleged rebel MPs.

“Uddhav Thackeray treated us like brothers. Balasaheb loved us like a father. These people who are leaving are dishonest. Betrayal runs in their blood,” Raut said during the press conference, using strong language while targeting the alleged rebels. Though he did not directly name any MP or political party, Raut hinted at deep frustration within the Thackeray camp over the ongoing rebellion rumours.

The Rajya Sabha MP also confirmed that a meeting of the party’s parliamentary committee would soon be held and that all MPs had been instructed to attend. He said the party would decide its future course of action after the meeting.