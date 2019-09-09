Will work guided by idealogy of 'one nation, one people, one culture': Newly appointed Rajasthan Governor

Jaipur: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday said that he will work guided by the ideology of "One nation, one people and one culture" based on the Constitution.

After taking oath as the 21st governor of the state, he referred to the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and said that it was a big step in the direction of this concept.

"Revocation of Article 370 played an important role in realising the feeling of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir. Removing the temporary status, which has been permanent from the last 70 years, gives a better shape to the ideology of one nation, one people and one culture," he told reporters.

Mishra said that being a constitutional head, his efforts will be to ensure that constitutional values are implemented properly. "Be it ruling party or the opposition, efforts will be to ensure that dignity of the Constitution is not violated and to see that the laws enacted for public welfare schemes are implemented properly. As a constitutional head, it will be my effort to secure whatever is given in the Constitution," he said.