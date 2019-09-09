J-K Governor Satya Pal Malik pays tributes to Karbala martyrs

Jammu: On the eve of Muharram, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday paid tributes to the sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain and other martyrs in Karbala.

In a solemn tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain and 72 martyrs, Governor said, "their martyrdom reminds mankind of the high principles of human dignity and morality."

He said Imam Hussain and his companions had sacrificed their lives for upholding the high values of truth, justice and righteousness. Governor also prayed for peace, harmony and normalcy in J&K and Ladakh.

Muharram is considered as one of the sacred months of the Islamic lunar calendar. The battle of Karbala, in which Hazrat Imam Hussain - the grandson of the Prophet - had attained martyrdom - is said to have been taken place in the 7th century.