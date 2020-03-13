'Will we be sent to detention centres?': Arvind Kejriwal finally finds voice against NPR

The Delhi Assembly on Friday passed a resolution against the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requested the Centre to withdraw the Registers and added that he and his wife, along with the entire Delhi Cabinet did not possess birth certificates.
He asked the assembled MLAs to indicate by a show of hands whether they had birth certificates issued by the government. After only nine people raised their hands, Kejriwal said, "Sixty-one members of the House do not have birth certificates. Will they be sent to detention centres?"
The Chief Minister also threw out a challenge to Union Ministers, asking them to show whether they had birth certificates.
Kejriwal said that if the NPR was created, nothing could stop the NRC, adding that both Hindus and Muslims will be forced into detention centres if they failed to prove their citizenship.
Reminding that 11 states had passed resolutions against the NPR and NRC, he said, "This is a big message. The Delhi Assembly has passed the resolution, moved by Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai, to not implement the NPR in the national capital," he said.
The resolution comes less than a day after Home Minister Amit Shah said in the Lok Sabha that no documents were necessary for NPR.
"All the information asked is optional. Nobody has to fear from the process of NPR. There will be no 'D' (doubtful) category," he had said.
