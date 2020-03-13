'Will we be sent to detention centres?': Arvind Kejriwal finally finds voice against NPR

The Delhi Assembly on Friday passed a resolution against the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requested the Centre to withdraw the Registers and added that he and his wife, along with the entire Delhi Cabinet did not possess birth certificates.

He asked the assembled MLAs to indicate by a show of hands whether they had birth certificates issued by the government. After only nine people raised their hands, Kejriwal said, "Sixty-one members of the House do not have birth certificates. Will they be sent to detention centres?"

The Chief Minister also threw out a challenge to Union Ministers, asking them to show whether they had birth certificates.