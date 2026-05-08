Will VCK Back Vijay's TVK For Govt Formation? Thol. Thirumavalavan-Led Party To Reveal Stand On May 9

TVK's Vijay (L) & VCK's Thol. Thirumavalavan (R) | File Pic & X @TVKPulse

In another major twist in the fast-evolving political developments in Tamil Nadu, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) on Thursday said it would announce its decision on whether to support Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on May 9.

The announcement comes amid intense speculation over government formation in the state and growing uncertainty surrounding the numbers secured by Vijay’s party to stake claim to power. The VCK, led by Thol. Thirumavalavan, stated that discussions were held at a high-level party meeting and that a final decision would be made public by the party chief on the morning of May 9.

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“Based on the views expressed in the high-level meeting, certain resolutions have been passed. Our leader will officially announce them tomorrow. Meanwhile, two differing and conflicting views are being broadcast in the media, which is creating confusion among the people of Tamil Nadu. This also tends to affect the positive image of our party. Therefore, it is hereby informed that our leader will officially announce the party’s stand tomorrow morning,” the party said in an official press release.

Sources from Governor Rajendra Arlekar’s office have reportedly stated that TVK chief Vijay has been unable to demonstrate the backing of 118 MLAs, the required majority in the 234-member Assembly. As a result, he is unlikely to be sworn in as Chief Minister on May 9.

According to the same sources, Vijay currently has the support of 116 MLAs, falling short by two of the majority mark. This comes amid ongoing post-election negotiations with various political parties after TVK secured 108 seats in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.