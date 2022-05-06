'Will topple TRS in elections', says Rahul Gandhi in Telangana; launches scathing attack on CM K Chandrashekar Rao

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana will be a direct fight between the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the Congress. He added that his party will topple the K Chandrashekar Rao-led government and form their own government in the state.

In an apparent swipe at the Chief Minister Rao, he said that while the dream of Telangana's progress remained unfulfilled, only one family had "benefitted immensely" after the state was carved out of Andhra Pradesh.

"We will topple TRS in elections and it will be a direct battle between Congress and TRS... The person who has ruined the dream of Telangana, and stolen lakhs and crores from the youth, poor, we will not forgive them," said Rahul Gandhi.

"To fulfil the dream of Telangana, people gave their blood and tears & fought for it. We also stood by you. Eventually, the Congress party & Sonia Gandhi gave a new state to its people despite knowing that it'll harm us," he added.

Addressing the 'Rythu Sangharshana Sabha' -- a farmers' rally organised to highlight their plight, the former Congress chief said if the party comes to power Rs 2 lakh farm loans will be waived off.

"Telangana's farmers need not be scared. As soon as Congress forms govt, Rs 2 lakh (farm) loans will be waived off and you (farmers) will get the right MSP. This will be done in a few month's time (of Congress forming govt)," he said.

He added, "Widows of farmers in the state are crying, there are thousands of them whose husbands committed suicide, whose responsibility is it?"

The Wayanad MP further said Congress will give tickets in polls on a merit basis. "Congress ticket in polls will be given on a merit basis, regardless of how powerful you are, or how big you are. If you are not with the poor, farmers, you will not get the Congress ticket," he said.

He also launched a scathing attack on KCR, saying he was acting like a "king" instead of a chief minister. He alleged that the CM was not listening to farmers but to his 2-3 "crony capitalist friends".

"BJP knows Congress will never end up in a deal with them, which is why it wants TRS govt in Telangana. Its proof is that Telangana CM can steal as much money as he wants and BJP govt (Centre) doesn't send ED after him," he added.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 08:50 PM IST