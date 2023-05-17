Suspense over next Karnataka CM to end today? All you need to know about Siddaramaiah & DK Shivakumar's meet with Rahul Gandhi

DK Shivakumar (left) and Siddaramaiah (right) |

Karnataka's two chief ministerial aspirants Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar held separate meetings with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday. Now, the Karnataka leaders are to meet Rahul Gandhi today and it isn't sure whether the meeting would break the suspense over the decision of the next CM of the state.

Here's everything you need to know about Siddaramaiah & DK Shivakumar meeting Rahul Gandhi.

Congress won the Assembly polls in the poll-bound state of Karnataka and the election verdict came on May 13 making the party and its supporters happy.

Who would be the next CM after Basavaraj Bommai? The position sees competition with two aspirants Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar.

Siddaramaiah reached Delhi on Monday to participate in the decision-making process. However, DK Shivakumar's arrival there was delayed due to a stomach infection, he is all set to go to Delhi on Tuesday amid a cliffhanger regarding the decision on Karnataka CM.

They held separate meetings with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday. Kharge met the two contenders and made efforts towards an agreement.

Shivakumar is claiming that after for nearly 25 years, Vokkaliga and Lingayat communities have voted for the Congress because of him and if he was not made the Chief Minister, the party would lose their support, according to the sources. He refused to accept the post of Deputy Chief Minister and flatly declined to work with Siddaramaiah.

The Congress high command is hopeful of somehow finding a solution during a meeting on Wednesday in New Delhi.

Senior leader Rahul Gandhi and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge will reportedly speak to Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah.

As the Congress leadership wants to send a message to the country from Karnataka, it does not want anything to go wrong which would spoil the momentum.

The party's leadership decision is certain to affect the party's prospects in the next year's general election.