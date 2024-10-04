 'Will Set Very Wrong Precedent For Future': Supreme Court Advocates Write To Bar Association Over SC Canteen Not Serving Non-Veg Food This Navratri
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Will Set Very Wrong Precedent For Future': Supreme Court Advocates Write To Bar Association Over SC Canteen Not Serving Non-Veg Food This Navratri

'Will Set Very Wrong Precedent For Future': Supreme Court Advocates Write To Bar Association Over SC Canteen Not Serving Non-Veg Food This Navratri

"Non-serving of non-vegeterian or food with onion-garlic to cater to the wishes of a few is not in keeping with our pluralist traditions and would result in lack of respect for each other. Once this is allowed, it will open flood gates to a lot of other impositions as well," the letter argues.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 10:30 PM IST
article-image
The Supreme Court of India | File Photo

In what would be a first of its kind incident, a few Supreme Court advocates wrote a letter to the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and SCOARA objecting to the Supreme Court canteen's decision to not serve non-vegetarian food during Navratri or Navratra. The subject of the letter reads, "Supreme Court canteen not serving non-veg and food items containing onion/garlic during Navratras."

In the letter addressed to the President of SCAORA (Supreme Court Advocate-on-Record Association), the Supreme Court advocates said that for the first time this year, the Supreme Court canteen has announced that it will only serve Navratra food. "This is not only unprecedented and will also set a very wrong precedent for the future," the letter said.

"Non-serving of non-vegeterian or food with onion-garlic to cater to the wishes of a few is not in keeping with our pluralist traditions and would result in lack of respect for each other. Once this is allowed, it will open flood gates to a lot of other impositions as well," the letter argues.

Read Also
Mumbai: Hindu Groups Call For Restricting Non-Hindus From Garba Venues Citing 'Love Jihad' Concerns...
article-image

"We would therefore request you to kindly ask the canteen to provide its normal menu. At the same time, we will be glad if they can provide the navratra menu to those observing it," the letter concludes.

FPJ Shorts
Video: Team India Skipper Rohit Sharma Spotted With His Wife During NBA Fixture In Abu Dhabi
Video: Team India Skipper Rohit Sharma Spotted With His Wife During NBA Fixture In Abu Dhabi
DoT Launches Advanced System With TSPs To Block International Spoofed Calls Targeting Indian Telecom Subscribers
DoT Launches Advanced System With TSPs To Block International Spoofed Calls Targeting Indian Telecom Subscribers
Rajasthan: BJP's Jawahar Singh Bedham Writes To DGP Proposing Replacement Of Urdu And Persian Language In Police Proceedings With Hindi; VIDEO
Rajasthan: BJP's Jawahar Singh Bedham Writes To DGP Proposing Replacement Of Urdu And Persian Language In Police Proceedings With Hindi; VIDEO
UP Horror: Dalit Teacher, Wife, And 2 Young Daughters Murdered In Amethi's Bhavani Nagar; Accused Arrested (VIDEO)
UP Horror: Dalit Teacher, Wife, And 2 Young Daughters Murdered In Amethi's Bhavani Nagar; Accused Arrested (VIDEO)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Will Set Very Wrong Precedent For Future': Supreme Court Advocates Write To Bar Association Over SC...

'Will Set Very Wrong Precedent For Future': Supreme Court Advocates Write To Bar Association Over SC...

DoT Launches Advanced System With TSPs To Block International Spoofed Calls Targeting Indian Telecom...

DoT Launches Advanced System With TSPs To Block International Spoofed Calls Targeting Indian Telecom...

Rajasthan: BJP's Jawahar Singh Bedham Writes To DGP Proposing Replacement Of Urdu And Persian...

Rajasthan: BJP's Jawahar Singh Bedham Writes To DGP Proposing Replacement Of Urdu And Persian...

UP Horror: Dalit Teacher, Wife, And 2 Young Daughters Murdered In Amethi's Bhavani Nagar; Accused...

UP Horror: Dalit Teacher, Wife, And 2 Young Daughters Murdered In Amethi's Bhavani Nagar; Accused...

Chhattisgarh: Engineer Dies In Dumper Accident At Gevra Mines

Chhattisgarh: Engineer Dies In Dumper Accident At Gevra Mines