'Will Set Very Wrong Precedent For Future': Supreme Court Advocates Write To Bar Association Over SC Canteen Not Serving Non-Veg Food This Navratri

The Supreme Court of India | File Photo

In what would be a first of its kind incident, a few Supreme Court advocates wrote a letter to the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and SCOARA objecting to the Supreme Court canteen's decision to not serve non-vegetarian food during Navratri or Navratra. The subject of the letter reads, "Supreme Court canteen not serving non-veg and food items containing onion/garlic during Navratras."

In the letter addressed to the President of SCAORA (Supreme Court Advocate-on-Record Association), the Supreme Court advocates said that for the first time this year, the Supreme Court canteen has announced that it will only serve Navratra food. "This is not only unprecedented and will also set a very wrong precedent for the future," the letter said.

"Non-serving of non-vegeterian or food with onion-garlic to cater to the wishes of a few is not in keeping with our pluralist traditions and would result in lack of respect for each other. Once this is allowed, it will open flood gates to a lot of other impositions as well," the letter argues.

"We would therefore request you to kindly ask the canteen to provide its normal menu. At the same time, we will be glad if they can provide the navratra menu to those observing it," the letter concludes.