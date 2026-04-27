'Will Return For Oath Ceremony': PM Modi Exudes Confidence In BJP’s Victory In West Bengal As Campaigning Ends | VIDEO | ANI

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday exuded confidence that the BJP would form the next government in West Bengal after the assembly polls, asserting that he would return to the state for the oath-taking ceremony after results are announced on May 4.

Addressing a poll rally at Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district on the final day of campaigning for the second and last phase of the assembly elections, Modi launched a sharp attack on the ruling TMC, accusing it of presiding over 'syndicate raj', political violence and economic decline.

"The mood that I have sensed in West Bengal, I can say that I will return during the oath-taking ceremony of the BJP government after May 4," Modi said, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

Invoking the historical significance of Barrackpore, the prime minister said the region had played a key role in India's first war of Independence in 1857 and was now preparing the ground for political change in West Bengal.

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Modi said West Bengal's progress was essential for India's overall development and stressed that the rise of the eastern region was crucial for the country's future.

"My destiny and responsibility are to serve, secure and save West Bengal," he said.

Drawing parallels with recent BJP gains in neighbouring states, Modi said, "After Odisha and Bihar, the lotus will bloom in West Bengal too this time." He alleged that the TMC had betrayed its slogan of 'Maa, Maati, Maanush' and had no vision for the state's development.

Claiming that industries were shutting down while criminal networks flourished, Modi said, "On one hand, mills are closing down and on the other, crude bomb factories are coming up, employing goons, and the TMC's syndicate is expanding." He urged voters to defeat what he called the "syndicate raj".

The prime minister accused the ruling party of resorting to abuse and intimidation instead of governance.

"TMC's only strategy seems to be hurling abuses, issuing threats and spreading falsehoods. They have targeted me, constitutional institutions and even the armed forces with their derogatory remarks," he alleged.

Reaching out to Matuas, a refugee-origin community influential in several districts of south Bengal, Modi assured them that the BJP government would ensure citizenship and documentation for all eligible people.

"I assure the Matua community that you will get citizenship and all necessary documents will be provided to you," he said.

He also struck a strong note on illegal infiltration, saying that genuine Indian citizens will be protected and illegal immigrants will face action.

"No Indian, irrespective of caste or religion, will face any problem, but infiltrators will not be spared," Modi said.

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Referring to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Modi said the BJP had already fulfilled one of his major ideological commitments by abrogating Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

He added that another of Mookerjee's aspirations was West Bengal's prosperity and a permanent solution to the refugee issue.

"A new BJP government will work to fulfil this vision," Modi said.

Promising employment opportunities for the youth, Modi said West Bengal had suffered migration for decades due to a lack of jobs.

"West Bengal has endured the pain of migration for decades, as there were no jobs. The BJP government's priority will be employment for the youths in the state," he said.

He also invoked Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's Vande Mataram song's imagery of Bengal and said the BJP would work to restore the state's prosperity.

"We will make 'sujalam sufalam' our policy, turn 'shasyashyamala' into the inspiration for employment, and make 'malayaja sheetala' the source of happiness and prosperity," he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)