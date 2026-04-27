PM Narendra Modi Slams TMC In Poll-Bound West Bengal For Corruption, Women’s Insecurity, Abandoning 'Ma Mati Manush' | Video | X / ANI

Kolkata: “While Ma (mother) is now in tears, Mati (land) has been handed over to syndicates and infiltrators and Manush (people) have been forced to leave the state in search of job opportunities elsewhere,” PM Narendra Modi said on Sunday as he sharpened his attack against Mamata Bannerjee-led TMC in poll-bound West Bengal.

TMC has “stopped talking” about ‘Ma Mati Manush’, the party’s slogan when it assumed power 15 years ago, because doing so “will expose the sins they committed in Bengal”, he alleged.

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Accusing TMC of "sheltering goons who torture women", he said BJP gave poll tickets to Sandeshkhali's Rekha Patra and the mother of the RG Kar rape-murder victim as it is committed to ensured women's security.

“TMC’s ‘nirmam sarkar’ (cruel government) stands with goons who torture women of this state. The time has now come to say we will tolerate no more,” he said.

Speaking at the Matua community citadel of Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas district, Modi also said all refugees who took shelter in India following religious persecution in the neighbouring nation will be granted citizenship through procedures outlined under CAA.

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“Don’t fall for TMC’s lies on CAA. All refugees will receive permanent address in this country,” he added. The Matua community is a largely Hindu SC group in Bengal, originating from East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), who migrated to the state facing religious persecution.

They have significant presence in multiple districts across West Bengal and are believed to hold sway in around 70 assembly seats. Modi offered prayers at the main shrine of the Matuas in Thakunagar.

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Before taking part in a roadshow in north Kolkata in the evening, Modi also visited the over 300-year-old Thanthania Kalibari. Referring to the record turnout of over 93% in the first phase of polls, he said, “TMC’s arrogance was shattered in the first round, and the second phase will cement BJP’s victory in the state.”

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“The TMC’s ‘nirmam sarkar’ (cruel government) stands with goons who torture women of this state. The time has now come to say we will tolerate no more,” he said.

The PM also alluded to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s iconic pre-Independence slogan of ‘Give me blood and I will give you freedom’, to urge the people to vote for the BJP: “I will grant you freedom from TMC’s ‘maha jungleraj’”.

“That freedom would include liberty from TMC’s fear psychosis, corruption, crimes against women, unemployment, infiltrators, rioters and criminals,” Modi said.

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In the Bangladesh-bordering region, he also warned all infiltrators, “who illegally sneaked in with false documents”, to leave the country before April 29, the date for the last phase of polls, else “they will be thrown out after May 4” when the results are published.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)