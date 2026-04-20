‘Will Rename Kannauj As Gorakhpur’: Akhilesh Yadav’s Witty Response To Smriti Irani’s Challenge - VIDEO

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has reacted to BJP leader Smriti Irani’s challenge to contest polls from Gorakhpur after the former UP Chief Minister had taken a dig at her while speaking in the Lok Sabha.

"I will change the name of my Kannauj to Gorakhpur," Yadav said while laughing, responding to a reporter’s question regarding Smriti’s challenge.

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For the unversed, during the debate in the Lok Sabha on the Women’s Reservation Bill, Yadav said that while his party supports quota for women, the concept of reserved constituencies could intensify rivalry between women. "Aapki saas-bahu wali toh haar gayi (your saas-bahu one has already lost)," he added.

The remark was a reference to Irani’s show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and her defeat in Amethi to Congress’s Kishori Lal Sharma in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Responding to this, the former Union Minister had said, "If he has the guts, he should give up his safe ancestral seat and contest from Gorakhpur," as quoted by UP Tak.

Smriti is currently shooting for her show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 and is also campaigning for the party in West Bengal.