Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP Over Women’s Reservation, Questions Census Delay | ANI

Lucknow: Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party over the Women’s Reservation legislation, alleging that the ruling party was attempting to turn “nari” into a political slogan rather than ensuring real empowerment.

Addressing the media in Lucknow, the Samajwadi Party chief said the opposition had prevented the BJP from succeeding in its alleged agenda. He questioned how the government could implement reservation for women without conducting a nationwide census.

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Yadav said that if the government goes ahead with a census, demands for a caste-based census would also gain momentum. He alleged that the government was reluctant to ensure equitable rights. “We want to give rights to half the population, but who will decide which half gets the benefit,” he said.

The SP chief claimed that the opposition now represents the true voice of the country. He accused the BJP of dividing society into smaller groups and then creating fear among them for political gains. He alleged that the ruling party uses fear as a tool to consolidate support.

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He further said that the BJP’s political strategies have been exposed before the public and claimed that its electoral setbacks have begun. Yadav alleged that the party was now trying to create divisions among women through the reservation debate but asserted that women would respond politically.

Targeting the intent behind the legislation, Yadav said that most policies brought by the BJP either benefit select sections or are misleading. He alleged that the Women’s Reservation move was aimed at creating divisions among women, but the unity of the opposition had countered those efforts.