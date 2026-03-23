Will Raghav Chadha Join BJP? Here's What Sanjay Singh Said Amid Exit Buzz From Aam Aadmi Party

Speculation around Raghav Chadha’s prolonged absence from party activities has triggered political chatter, with rumours suggesting a possible exit from the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party. The silence has become more pronounced following key developments in the alleged liquor policy case.

Silence Sparks Speculation

Chadha’s absence from major party engagements and his lack of response after Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia secured relief in the liquor policy case have raised eyebrows. His silence has fuelled rumours of internal rifts and a possible shift in political allegiance.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sanjay Singh Breaks Silence

Responding to the buzz, Sanjay Singh dismissed claims of Chadha leaving the party, calling such reports incorrect. However, he acknowledged that politics often witnesses phases of uncertainty and internal challenges.

He maintained that Chadha remains a part of the party, even as he refrained from speaking on his colleague’s silence over recent developments.

“Ask Him Directly”: On Chadha’s Silence

When questioned about Chadha not reacting to the legal relief granted to Kejriwal and Sisodia, Singh avoided speculation.

“It would be better if you ask him,” he said, suggesting that only Chadha can explain his position.

Strong Warning On Exit Speculation

Addressing rumours that Chadha could join the BJP ahead of Punjab elections, Singh said he does not believe such a move is likely. However, he issued a strong statement:

“If he ever leaves the party, I will be the first to oppose him.”

Internal Matters To Be Resolved Within Party

Singh stressed that any differences within the party are internal and will be handled through dialogue. He likened the party to a family, adding that discussions remain the primary way to resolve issues.