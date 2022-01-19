'Will punish those who made hate speeches in Haridwar if Congress voted to power': Harish Rawat

Congress leader Harish Rawat has said the party will punish those who allegedly made hate speeches during Dharma Sansad held in Haridwar if voted to power in the upcoming elections.

In an interview with NDTV, Rawat also dismissed the reports of infighting within the Congress in the state and said, "We are one and under the leadership of Sonia Ji and Rahul Ji and I am sure we will ensure a victory for Uttarakhand."

At the Dharma Sansad, several speakers allegedly made inflammatory and provocative speeches calling for the killing of people from the minority communities and invoking people to take up arms and shoot a former prime minister.

Religious leader Yati Narsinghanand was on Sunday sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Haridwar court in connection with the ‘Dharma Sansad’ hate speech case. Narsinghanand, who was the organiser of the controversial event, was arrested by the Haridwar Police.

The religious leaders had apparently called for genocide and the use of arms against Muslims while speaking at the ‘Dharm Sansad’ event in Haridwar from December 17 to 19, 2021.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand polls to elect the 70-member State Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held on February 14. The counting will take place on March 10.

(with sources inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 05:31 PM IST