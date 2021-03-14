'Will play with broken leg': Mamata Banerjee changes narrative ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls

Kolkata: Days after the ‘fracas’ at Nandigram, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit the campaign trail on a wheelchair on Sunday. Seen greeting the crowd with folded hands, with security personnel pushing her wheelchair, she touted herself as the ‘saviour of democracy’ in West Bengal.

Even as she marked her comeback, the Election Commission concurred with reports from its two poll observers that there was no pre-meditated attack on Mamata in Nandigram, indicating that her injuries were the result of a security lapse. The EC has accordingly ordered that the Director, Security, Vivek Sahay, an IPS officer, "be removed" from his post and placed under suspension.

Taking part in a 5-km roadshow from Kolkata’s Mayo Road to Hazra, Mamata dedicated the day to Nandigram and claimed that despite being advised to take bed rest by the doctors, she decided to join the heat and dust of electioneering to save West Bengal.