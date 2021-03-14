West Bengal Assembly polls: BJP announces candidates, Union Minister Babul Supriyo to contest from Tollygunge

As the assembly polls of West Bengal inches closer, the battle for the different constituencies is getting tough as the parties are trying their hard and luck to clinch their victory in the state. Ahead of the elections, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) National General Secretary, Arun Singh today announced 27 names of candidates for the 3rd phase and 38 candidates for the 4th phase. The polls in West Bengal will be contested in eight phases staring from March 27.

Gen Sec Arun Singh announced that Economist Ashok Lahiri will contest from Alipurduar, Rajib Banerjee from Domjur and Rabindranath Bhattacharya from Singur. Alipurduar is among the constituencies in North Bengal which will also see candidates from the Shiv Sena and Hemant Soren-led JMM. While Kalyanendu Ghosh from TMC will be contesting election from Domjur constituency against TMC turncoat Rajib Banerjee.

On the other hand, in the third phase MP Swapan Das Gupta will contest from Tarakeswar Assembly seat and MP Nisith Pramanik from Dinhata will contest in the fourth phase. Union Minister Babul Supriyo in the fourth phase will contest from Tollygung Assembly seat while Yash Das Gupta from Chanditala seat.

Actor-turned-politician Locket Chatterjee from Chuchura will be contesting the elections in the fourth phase.