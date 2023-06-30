Will Not Resign At This Crucial Juncture: Manipur CM N Biren Singh After Resignation Letter Torn By Supporters (WATCH)

Manipur CM N Biren Singh |

After days of speculations and nearly resigning with a torn resignation letter surfacing online, Chief Minister of violence-hit Manipur- N Biren Singh- clarified on Friday that he will not be resigning.

"At this crucial juncture, I wish to clarify that I will not be resigning from the post of Chief Minister," N Biren Singh said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, protests broke out once again on Manipur streets after the news of Chief Minister N Biren Singh's scheduled meeting with governor to offer resignation came into light on Friday. Hundreds of women hit the roads in Imphal in support of CM Singh and raised slogans against his resignation. "We will not let him resign," said the protestors as Singh was about to leave his residence to meet the State Governor. Visuals of the protest have surfaced on the internet.

Reportedly, the resignation letter was torn by one of the supporters and they prevented him from meeting the Governor. Images of the torn letter have gone viral.

Congress Asks PM Modi To Sack Biren Singh

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the ethnic violence raging through Manipur. Kharge, on Monday, said that PM Modi should first sack Chief Minister N Biren Singh if he is really concerned about the state. He further stated that no amount of propaganda of the BJP-led government can cover up its abject failure in handling Manipur violence situation.

"There is news that finally the Home Minister has spoken to Prime Minister Modi on Manipur. For the last 55 days Modi ji did not say a word on Manipur. The whole country is waiting to hear his 'Manipur Ki Baat'," he wrote in his tweet.