'Will not 'leave' an inch for BJP and win Tripura in 2023 Assembly election': TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee

Tripura: TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee during his two days visit to Tripura said that TMC will not ‘leave’ an inch to BJP and will win Tripura in the 2023 Assembly election.

With eyes firmly towards the 2023 Assembly election, Banerjee visited Chaturdasa Devata Temple and was later supposed to meet with members of a non-political tribal community at Baramura Eco Park, but was denied permission at the eleventh hour by Tripura Police.

Reacting to it, Banerjee claimed that the BJP led by Chief Minister Biplab Deb won’t be able to defeat Mamata Banerjee.

“Earlier too, they had canceled TMCs events citing Covid guidelines, but the very next day, BJP held an event where Covid guidelines were forgotten. BJP doesn’t need any permission and this is the sorry state of affairs in Tripura at the moment. The rules are different for the ruling party,” said the TMC national secretary.

Claiming that the BJP government had not done any development in Tripura, Banerjee stated that only TMC is fighting against the BJP across the country.

“There is no infrastructure in Tripura. No new schools and colleges are made in Tripura. Only TMC is taking BJP head on and has the capability to defeat the devious BJP. In Tripura within three months TMC has garnered 20 percent vote share. People of Tripura would like the Bengal developmental model in Tripura,” added Banerjee.

Taking further potshot at the BJP government, TMC national secretary claimed that Biplab Deb’s “Dooare Gunda” Model had run long past its expiry date.

“Look at Tripura’s state of affairs. The BJP goons play the DJ even in the temple complex in peace. If BJP goons spend a fraction of this effort in improving the state’s infrastructure, the state would have been in a much better place. Biplab Deb’s government has taken the state 25 years back” alleged Banerjee.

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 09:47 PM IST