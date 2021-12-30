Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Tripura on January 4 to inaugurate Maharaja International airport

Tripura: At a time when Trinamool Congress national secretary is planning to visit Tripura on January 2 to take stock of alleged post civic poll violence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tripura on January 4 to inaugurate Maharaja International airport and will also hold a rally.

Talking to Free Press Journal, BJP Tripura spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee said that whatever the Prime Minister had promised he had kept it and the International airport was part of his promises.

“Several people, especially in the Middle East travel from Tripura. The PM had promised us an international airport which he will come to inaugurate. In keeping with the pandemic protocols we have arranged for a rally in Vivekananda Maidan and almost 50000 people from across Tripura will visit the rally,” said Bhattacharjee.

Bhattacharjee also added that in order to meet the state committee members BJP national president JP Nadda is also likely to visit Tripura on January 11.

According to BJP sources, the Prime Minister is likely to greet all the councilors who had won the recently concluded Agartala Municipal Corporation.

Meanwhile, TMC had planned to hold Governor House Abhiyaan over the alleged post-poll violence in Tripura.

According to TMC sources, the TMC national secretary will be in Tripura for two days to strengthen the party base in the state.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 09:33 PM IST