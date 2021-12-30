West Bengal: KMC to soon identify containment zones in Kolkata amid Omicron concerns

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) held a closed door meeting to discuss on the road map to find the probable containment zones.

Deputy KMC Mayor Atin Ghosh said that the health officials along with KMC workers held a meeting to see which wards are having more covid patients so that the containment zones can be planned accordingly.

“We will again hold a meeting on Friday to discuss the containment zones. But before that we had to ascertain which zones are currently prone to covid especially Omicron as Omicron is more contagious,” said Ghosh.

Meanwhile, a member of Mayor council Swapan Samaddar along with two workers from his department test covid positive on Thursday following which the KMC had decided to do announcements at all the market places in Kolkata.

On Thursday the KMC announced people should wear masks and maintain covid protocols at New Market area after it was seen that despite several warnings people are not wearing masks and are also not using sanitizers.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also time-and-again urged people to maintain pandemic protocols.

Dr. Suman Poddar claimed that the administration should take strict action in imposing certain lockdowns as the third wave of the pandemic is ‘knocking the door’.

“The way the contamination is increasing in the state especially in Kolkata it needs attention and needs to be controlled immediately. If it increases further then there will be a tsunami of covid patients in the state by January to February,” said Poddar.

Dr. Kajal Krishna Banik urged the state government to take hints from Maharashtra and Delhi government.

“The numbers are alarming and it will rise more after the Christmas and New Year celebrations. After Christmas the rate of increasing positive patients is almost 12.5 percent,” said Banik.

In the last 24 hours the total number of fresh covid patients in the state is 2128 out of which 1277 is from Kolkata. In the last 24 hours the state had recorded 12 deaths.

ALSO READ West Bengal govt decides to suspend all flights coming from UK to Kolkata airport from January 3...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 08:12 PM IST