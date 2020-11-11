Will never support Nitish Kumar, but will continue supporting PM Modi at Centre: Chirag Paswan

With his party winning only one seat while being instrumental in the defeat of the BJP's ally JD(U) in many seats, Paswan tweeted that he was "proud" that his party did not bend down for power. His party had won two seats in the 2015 polls.

A stellar performance by the BJP enabled the ruling NDA to attain a simple majority in the Bihar assembly notwithstanding a sharp fall in the tally of the JD(U) headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, according to final results announced early Wednesday.

The saffron party, which had contested 110 seats, won 72 and was leading in another two while the JD(U) which fought 115, won only 42 and was ahead in another. With four seats each won by junior allies HAM and VIP, the NDA is poised to have 125 seats in its kitty, three more than the number required for a simple majority.

The opposition Grand Alliance fell way short of the magic mark. The total number of seats won by all its five constituents stood at 110. Nonetheless, the RJD emerged as the single largest party in the assembly bagging 75 seats. Its vote share at 23.03 per cent was also the highest for any single party in the elections.

Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM clinched five seats while its alliance partner in Bihar, Mayawati's BSP, bagged one. Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party, which pulled out of the NDA and contested nearly 150 seats, managed to win just one. The winners also included an Independent.