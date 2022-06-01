 
Will give result in two days: FB post warns of retaliation after Sidhu Moose Wala's murder

The post was uploaded via a Facebook profile Neeraj Bawana Delhi NCR

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 09:17 AM IST
article-image
Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29, 2022. | Photo: PTI

Days after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was murdered, a social media handle purportedly belonging to gangster Neeraj Bawana threatened a retaliatory attack.

The handle issued an open threat stating that they will give a 'result' within two days. The gang also said that Sidhu Moose Wala was their brother.

The post was uploaded via a Facebook profile Neeraj Bawana Delhi NCR and tags Neeraj Bawana, his associate Tillu Tajpuriya and gangster Davinder Bambiha.

Although it is not clear who wrote the post, it is being linked to gangster Neeraj Bawana, who has aides in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan.

article-image

