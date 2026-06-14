'Will Get Opportunity To Present My Case': Digvijaya Singh On Contempt Plea Over Supreme Court Remarks

Digvijay Singh |

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has welcomed Pushyamitra Bhargav's move to seek action against him for 'criminal contempt' in the Supreme Court, saying it would provide him an opportunity to place his arguments before the court.

Mayor Writes To Solicitor General

According to a statement issued by Singh's office on Saturday, he even spoke to Bhargav over the phone and thanked him for writing to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta regarding the matter.

In his letter, the mayor flagged a video in which Singh allegedly used derogatory language toward the Supreme Court.

Remarks Linked To Rajya Sabha Election

Singh, in the video, commented on the returning officer rejecting the nomination of Congress candidate Meenakshi Natarajan in the Rajya Sabha election from Madhya Pradesh recently.

The former MP chief minister said in his statement that Bhargav's letter to the Solicitor General would allow him to present his arguments and facts before the country's highest court.

'Every Citizen Has Right To Express Views'

"In a democratic system, every citizen and public representative has the right to express views and defend their position through established constitutional and judicial processes," the statement quoted him as saying.

Read Also Remarks On Supreme Court: Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Seeks Contempt Action Against Digvijaya

Confident Truth Will Emerge

The former MP chief minister expressed confidence that the truth and facts would emerge clearly before the Supreme Court.

He maintained that the judicial process would provide an appropriate platform to place his version of events and defend his remarks.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)