'Will farmers go to sell produce on aeroplane?': Rahul Gandhi jibes Nitish Kumar on Bihar roads as he hits out at PM Modi on Farm Laws

Veteran socialist leader Sharad Yadav's daughter Subhashini Yadav is contesting the assembly polls on a Congress seat from Bihariganj. Praising Sharad Yadav, Gandhi said the veteran leader taught him a lot and was in a way a "guru" to him.

The Congress leader also slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said that he had promised jobs to the youth and "change" Bihar, but he could not deliver. "When youths today ask Kumar during his public meetings about the jobs he had promised, he threatens them, chases them away and gets them thrashed," Gandhi alleged.

He also raked up the issue of Minimum Support Price for maize and paddy and said the money that the farmers should be getting is actually going to the middlemen. He alleged that Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Kumar did not help poor labourers and workers during the coronavirus lockdown, rather they got them "lathicharged", and are asking for their votes now.

Bihar voted in the second phase of state assembly elections on Tuesday. Voting in the third phase will take place on November 7 and the results are scheduled to be declared on November 10.