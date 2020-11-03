Bihar Elections 2020: Nitish Kumar booed, attacked with onions by crowd at rally in Madhubani

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was booed, attacked with onions by the crowd as he was speaking about jobs during his election rally in Madhubani's Harlakhi. He was campaigning for the third phase of Bihar assembly polls.

During the rally, Nitish Kumar said he is making efforts to take the youth on the path of progress. He stressed that the way forward would be offering employment to them, and he also talked about the upliftment of the poor and the marginalised.

At this point in time, a section of the crowd became angry and pelted onions at the Chief Minister, prompting Nitish Kumar to tell the angry crowd to keep throwing onions at him. "Khub feko, khub feko, khub feko ....(keep throwing)," Kumar said.

When the security personnel caught the miscreants, Kumar told to leave them. "Chod dijiye, kisipe dhyan mat dijiye... (Leave them, don't pay attention at them)," he said.

Continuing with his speech, Nitish Kumar attacked Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, saying how could Tejashwi promise 10 lakh government jobs when Lalu Yadav’s regime could not provide jobs to the people during 15 years of RJD rule.

Nitish said, “In 15 years, how much they could have done to the people? They only gave 95,000 jobs. Whereas, we gave 6 lakh government jobs during our time. And, many more have been provided sources of employment.”

