'Will Dominate The Sea In 2026': Pahalgam Mastermind Saifullah Kasuri Warns Of 26/11 Mumbai Type Attack On India

Saifullah Kasur | (Photo Courtesy: FPJ)

In a stark threat that echoes the horrors of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, the Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has threatened to launch another 26/11-like attack in India, once again using the maritime route, according to a CNN-News18 report.

Reportedly, a recently surfaced video shows Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) deputy chief Saifullah Kasuri claiming Pakistan’s alleged military superiority while issuing direct threats against India.

Indian intelligence agencies reportedly regard the clip as both propaganda and a serious warning sign, suggesting that Pakistan-backed terror outfits may once again be attempting to exploit the maritime route used during the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

In the video, Saifullah Kasuri is heard claiming that Pakistan had “dominated the air” in 2025 and would “dominate the sea” in 2026, asserting that no space would be left for the “enemy” across land, air, or maritime domains.

The Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) deputy chief portrays this supposed superiority as divinely sanctioned, attributing it to “Allah’s will”, and declares that Pakistan will soon establish control across all key strategic spheres.

Saifullah Kasuri is accused of orchestrating the April 22, 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam, an incident that prompted a strong response from the Indian military.

In May 2025, India launched Operation Sindoor, carrying out strikes on terror camps and infrastructure linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba and allied outfits operating in Pakistan as well as in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Who Is Saifullah Kasuri?

Saifullah Kasuri, a Pakistani national, is reportedly a veteran figure within the LeT hierarchy and is said to have risen through the ranks by masterminding multiple cross-border terror operations. Known to Indian intelligence circles by the alias Khalid, Kasuri is considered one of LeT’s most trusted field commanders.