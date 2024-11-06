'Will Discuss Khalistani Terrorism By Trudeau With Trump': News Anchor Reads Out Fake Statement Of PM Modi On LIVE TV, Video Viral

Tweet from the parody account | X

Mumbai: Republican candidate Donald Trump has registered a historic win in the US Presidential Elections. Congratulatory messages started pouring in for Trump from global leaders and in India all eyes were on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's post lauding his friend Donald Trump.

However, in the excitement to report that PM Modi too extended his wishes to Trump, a TV news anchor goofed up as he read the tweet from a parody account of the prime minister, live on TV.

The video of the news presenter of India Today has surfaced on the internet leaving netizens in splits.

And the guys at India Today took the post by Narendra Modi parody handle seriously.... 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/txRXEuuIRE — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) November 6, 2024

The post from the Narendra Modi's parody X account read that he has set up a call with Donald Trump to congratulate him and that the leaders will discuss of the current violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, Khalistan terrorism enabled by Justin Trudeau in Canada and Ukraine war.

The anchor while reading out the fake statement of Modi called it a strong statement of Modi considering the ongoing violence in Bangladesh against Hindus and the recent spate of attacks on Hindus and temples by Khalistani extremists. But little did he know then that it was a fake account of PM Modi bearing the same profile picture but 'Parody' written in brackets.

Probably kept their brains in the freezer again — Indranil Santra (@Devil_red7) November 6, 2024

However, he immediately corrected the mistake saying "I'm sorry I've got wrong" and then subsequently going on to read out the original message from the official and verified account of PM Modi congratulating Donald Trump on historic victory in US elections.

It clearly shows the intense pressure to stay ahead in the news race. — Jatin Sangani (@Jatin_Sangani) November 6, 2024

Haha,even i took it seriously for just second ...but i saw again that it was a Parody account — SharmaGaur (@Sh____aash) November 6, 2024

Can't blame them. Even I took it seriously — Cook King (@sidcooks24_) November 6, 2024

This is a common error that usually happens with broadcast journalists while they report on such fastpaced events but netizens find such moments to latch on to to quench their roasting needs.

Fastest news banne ka chakkar mein palat gaya — vanamala (@dheeruvanamala) November 6, 2024

Several netizens did believe the account looked so real that anyone could fall to it in the first glance. However, others emphasised the need for proper verification by journalists before relaying it to lakhs of viewers watching the coverage.

Parody account tweet makes it to headlines of newstainment channel report 😂

Just a few hours ago was reading tweets giving lessons to American news channels about bias, fake narrative and election coverage 😂 pic.twitter.com/OgJoJUWUMJ — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) November 6, 2024

Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also took the opportunity to criticise the news channel after one of its journalists had tweeted about the biases shown by US TV channels on which political party is ahead in the results. "Parody account tweet makes it to headlines of newstainment channel report Just a few hours ago was reading tweets giving lessons to American news channels about bias, fake narrative and election coverage," she tweeted.