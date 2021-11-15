Will definitely contest 2023 Rajasthan Assembly elections: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says 'state party unit to be launched in next 1-1.5 months'

With two years left for Assembly elections, the Rajasthan unit of the Hyderabad-based AIMIM will be launched within the next two months, party chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Monday. The state unit of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will focus on Muslims and Dalits in Rajasthan, the MP from Hyderabad said, adding there is a need to create an independent leadership of Muslims to "strengthen" the nation.

"Our party has decided to launch its Rajasthan unit within the next two months," Owaisi told reporters during his visit to Jaipur.

However, Owaisi refused to disclose any plans of a possible alliance with regional parties or the number of assembly seats the party will contest on, saying he is currently focused on establishing the party organisation in the state.

It is too early to comment on possible alliances. We will deal with the issue at a later stage. First, we are working towards establishing the state unit of the party, the AIMIM chief said.

He said it was his second visit to Jaipur in a month and asserted that he will continue to visit other cities of Rajasthan to get feedback from people.

"I have held fruitful discussions with some people in Jaipur during my two visits. Our focus is to introduce the party and strengthen its base. We will be working with full preparations," he said.

We have decided to launch our party in Rajasthan in the next 1-1.5 months. Since we are launching the party in the state, we will definitely contest the next Assembly elections: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi in Jaipur pic.twitter.com/X6OfzLfILd — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2021

Rajasthan has scope for a third front because people, particularly the Muslim minority, are disappointed with both the Congress and BJP, Owaisi said.

We will be focusing on Dalits and Muslims in Rajasthan, he added.

"It will be our endeavour to provide a voice and political platform to the Muslim minority," he said.

Owaisi said the country needs independent Muslim leadership as the "political empowerment of minorities" is necessary.

This will instill confidence among people. For the nation, an independent leadership of Muslims is necessary. This will strengthen the country, he said.

"Our country's democracy is participatory democracy and we will have to take our share," he said.

Assembly elections in Rajasthan, which has a total of 200 assembly constituencies, are due in 2023.

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 07:27 PM IST