 'Will Consult DMK Before Any Decision On Inducting AIADMK In INDIA Alliance': Sharad Pawar
Ending its four-year-old ties with the BJP, the AIADMK on Monday announced walking out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 03:24 PM IST
article-image
Sharad Pawar | File pic

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said DMK or its chief MK Stalin will be consulted for any decision on bringing AIADMK under the INDIA alliance.

Ending its four-year-old ties with the BJP, the AIADMK on Monday announced walking out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and said it would lead a separate front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"The DMK is an associate of INDIA alliance partners. So no decision related to this will be taken without consulting DMK or Stalin," Pawar told reporters when asked whether efforts will be made to bring AIADMK under the INDIA bloc.

The INDIA alliance is a coalition of 28 opposition parties aiming to take on the Bharatiya Janta Party-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Read Also
Tamil Nadu: AIADMK Breaks Alliance With BJP After Resolution Passed In Key Party Meeting
article-image

