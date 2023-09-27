'Will Consult DMK Before Any Decision On Inducting AIADMK In INDIA Alliance': Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar | File pic

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said DMK or its chief MK Stalin will be consulted for any decision on bringing AIADMK under the INDIA alliance.



Ending its four-year-old ties with the BJP, the AIADMK on Monday announced walking out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and said it would lead a separate front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.



"The DMK is an associate of INDIA alliance partners. So no decision related to this will be taken without consulting DMK or Stalin," Pawar told reporters when asked whether efforts will be made to bring AIADMK under the INDIA bloc.



The INDIA alliance is a coalition of 28 opposition parties aiming to take on the Bharatiya Janta Party-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Read Also Tamil Nadu: AIADMK Breaks Alliance With BJP After Resolution Passed In Key Party Meeting

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)