'Will Conduct A Thorough Introspection': BJP Chief Nitin Nabin Accepts Twin Bypoll Setback In Bankipur & Datia, Vows To Win Back People's Trust | ANI

New Delhi: BJP president Nitin Nabin accepted the people's mandate in three assembly bypolls, saying the party will conduct a "thorough introspection" of the election results in Bankipur and Datia seats in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh respectively and work tirelessly to further strengthen their trust with renewed energy.

This came after the BJP faced embarrassing defeats in assembly bypolls in Bankipur of Bihar, where Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor wrested the seat vacated by the ruling party chief Nitin Nabin. The saffron party also suffered defeat in Madhya Pradesh's Datia assembly seat.

In Gujarat, the BJP retained the Manjalpur assembly seat in Vadodara district, with its candidate Satish Govindbhai Patel defeating his Congress challenger and former minister Bhikhabhai Rabari by 30,630 votes.

Bankipur assembly seat in Bihar was last held by Nabin before he resigned as an MLA to take up the national role, thus necessitating the byelection.

In a post on X late Monday, Nabin said, "We accept the mandate received in today's three assembly by-elections.

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"We will conduct a thorough introspection of the election results in both these areas with complete seriousness, and with renewed energy and determination, we will continue to go among the people and work tirelessly to further strengthen their trust," the BJP chief said.

Nabin expressed his "heartfelt gratitude" to the people of Manjalpur assembly constituency in Gujarat for expressing their faith in the BJP.

"We extend our warm congratulations to all the dedicated workers and office-bearers of the BJP for this victory," the BJP president added.

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