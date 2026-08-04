'People Are Unhappy With BJP...' Newly Elected Congress MLA Ghanshyam Singh Hits Out After Datia Bypoll Win | VIDEO

(Left) BJP's Ashutosh Tiwari, Congress Ghanshyam Singh (Right) |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Newly elected Congress MLA Ghanshyam Singh hailed his victory as public's befitting reply to BJP's 'corruption'.

He said his victory reflects the people's anger against the BJP government at both the Centre and in Madhya Pradesh.

Notably, Congress retained the Datia seat after Singh defeated BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari by 6,016 votes in the bypoll.

Speaking after his victory, Singh said, "Jeet ke peeche logic spasht hai. Log BJP ke shasan se naraaz hain (People are unhappy with the BJP government. The reason behind the victory is clear).

"Bhrashtachar bahut badh gaya hai. Har cheez bahut mehengi ho gayi hai (Corruption has increased a lot). (Everything has become very expensive).

Watch the VIDEO below :

#WATCH Datia, Madhya Pradesh: On his victory in the Datia by-election, Congress MLA Ghanshyam Singh says, "... People are angry with the BJP's rule. Be it at the center or the state, corruption has increased a lot. The common people's voices are not being heard. The government is… pic.twitter.com/eF4SPDFgGP — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 4, 2026

Singh alleged that the government is working only for big businessmen while farmers are struggling with costly and unavailable fertilisers.

He also said rising prices of petrol, diesel and other essential goods have made life difficult for the common man.

#WATCH | Datia, Madhya Pradesh: On the bypoll victory of Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh, Mandvi Raje, his daughter, says, "...The public showered us with so much love, and the results clearly demonstrate the affection and regard they hold for us. It required immense effort… pic.twitter.com/mJjWUey5c7 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 3, 2026

Talking about Ladli Behna Yojana

The Congress leader further alleged that the government has failed the youth and introduced policies that have disappointed people. He also claimed support for the Ladli Behna Yojana is declining because the promised monthly assistance of ₹3,000 has not been provided.

Singh also raised concerns over the growing trade of illegal drugs in the state. He said people compared his earlier work as a two-time MLA with the present situation and chose him because of his "simple and honest politics."

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: On the victory of Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh in Datia by-elections, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh says, "My heartfelt congratulations, best wishes, and thanks to all the voters of Datia. I also thank all the brave Congress workers who, despite… pic.twitter.com/o66pcnB78k — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 3, 2026

He added that the reason behind his victory is clear—people wanted change after becoming unhappy with the BJP's rule.

Datia By-election

The Datia Assembly by-election was held after the seat fell vacant following the disqualification of Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti after his conviction in a bank fraud case. The bypoll saw a direct contest between Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh and BJP's Ashutosh Tiwari. Singh retained the seat for the Congress by defeating Tiwari by 6,016 votes, securing 66,757 votes against 60,741.