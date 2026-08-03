Congress Workers Distribute Melody Toffees, Burst Crackers After Datia Bypoll Victory | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress workers celebrated with Melody toffees, burst crackers and raised slogans after the party's candidate Ghanshyam Singh won the Datia Assembly bypoll in Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

Ghanshyam Singh defeated BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari by 6,056 votes, helping the Congress retain the seat for the second consecutive time.

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#WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Congress workers distribute 'Melody' toffees and burst crackers as the party's candidate, Ghanshyam Singh, leads from the Datia Assembly constituency by 12,221 votes over BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari pic.twitter.com/yXPRbhiVv4 — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2026

During the counting, Ghanshyam Singh had built a strong lead. At one stage, he was ahead by 12,221 votes, prompting Congress workers to begin celebrations outside the counting centre by distributing Melody toffees and bursting crackers.

The BJP also suffered a setback at polling booth number 121, where former state Home Minister Narottam Mishra casts his vote. At the booth, the Congress secured 291 votes, while the BJP received 264 votes.

After the results, BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari said the party would review the reasons behind the defeat.

Meanwhile, Ghanshyam Singh said the alleged internal differences within the Congress did not have a major impact on the final result. He claimed the outcome marked the "beginning of the BJP's end."

Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders celebrated the victory by offering Melody toffees to party workers and supporters. Videos of the celebrations have also surfaced on social media, showing workers distributing sweets, bursting crackers and cheering after the victory.