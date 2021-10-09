Will cabinet rejig happen in Rajasthan soon? Here's what minister Raghu Sharma has to say

Jaipur: A senior minister of the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan, Raghu Sharma has given a hint of long-awaited cabinet rejig to take place soon. Sharma who has recently been appointed the in-charge of Gujrat Congress has said ‘it is not crucial for me to remain a minister. My priority is organization and will for that.’

On the question of dual responsibility, Sharma said ‘ i am working as a minster and quit the post when I will be asked. I am a man of organization and spent my life to strengthen it.’

Sharma was talking to the media before leaving to Gujrat for a three-day visit after taking the charge of Gujrat Congress.

Raghu Sharma is the health minister in the Ashok Gehlot government and is known to be close to the CM.

His appointment as the in-charge of Gujrat has been taken as the initiation of the process of a long-awaited cabinet reshuffle in the state as after the one-to-one feedback exercise with party MLAs in July this year the party’s in-charge of Rajasthan Ajai Maken had said that some ministers have come forward and said to me that they are ready to work in the organization to strengthen the party, though he had denied giving the number of such ministers but said that there are many who willing to work for the organization.

It is to note that it was an exercise to get feedback on the performance of the ministers and the development schemes of the government.

Sources in the party said that statements of Raghu Sharma and Ajai Maken hint that the appointment of Raghu Sharma for an organizational task is a first step towards dropping some ministers to adjust others.

It is also believed that with the appointment of Sharma in Gujrat the party high command has somehow given the responsibility of Gujrat to Ashok Gehlot.

Notably, Gehlot was appointed in charge of Gujarat before previous elections and the party had come close to victory in that election but since this time he is CM in Rajasthan, the party has chosen one of his close associates.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 08:55 PM IST