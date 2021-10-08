Show of unity? Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot once again seen with former Deputy Sachin Pilot ahead of elections

Counterattacks and a show of solidarity are going on hand in hand in Rajasthan Congress. The top leaders, CM Ashok Gehlot and former deputy CM Sachin Pilot are not leaving any chance to attack each other but to show unity for the election campaign they fly in the same helicopter.

It was a recreated picture on Friday when Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and former deputy CM Sachin Pilot were seen together in a helicopter after five months and the reason was also the same as both were going to address the nomination rallies of party candidates of Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad assembly seats. The other two faces in the picture, state in-charge Ajai Maken and party state president Govind Singh Dotasara were also the same. Even on the helipad at Vallabhnagar, Pilot drove the car to the venue and Gehlot accompanied him on the front seat.

The same pictures were clicked in April this year when there were nomination rallies of 3 assembly seats and all these four faces were there in the chopper.

But this show of unity seems to be only for elections as both the leaders have never met each other in these five months. In fact, there was a situation of political turmoil a couple of months ago and now counterattacks are going on.

In a book release function on Thursday night when the audience asked him to write a book Sachin Pilot said ‘I am here to stay for 50 years and will complete all my tasks.

It is being taken as a reply to what Gehlot had said on October 2nd while talking about his health. Gehlot had said’ nothing will happen to me for next 15-20 years and if someone wants to be said then be.’

Gehlot had also claimed to be back in power in the next elections and even announced to give the same portfolio to one of his present ministers.

Sachin had also replied to this in a public function two days ago in his constituency and said ‘no one can hold a post forever. People who think that they will remain in power till the end of their lives are wrong.’

Though he was attacking the central government it is believed that he was also pointing towards Gehlot.

