Rajasthan MLA Bharat Singh writes to PM Modi, seeks removal of Mahatma Gandhi’s picture from Rs 500, Rs 2,000 notes; here's why

Rajasthan Congress MLA Bharat Singh has demanded to remove the photo of the father of nation Mahatma Gandhi from Rs 500 and Rs 2000 currency notes.

He has written a letter to PM Narendra Modi and said that the high denomination currency is being used to bribe the people while Gandhi is a symbol of truth.

"I am writing this letter on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and the 75th anniversary of our independence. A lot of development has been done in these 75 years but there is large scale corruption also in the society," said Bharat Singh in his letter.

Mentioning the number of cases of corruption registered in Rajasthan in the last two years he said that the Anti Corruption Bureau of Rajasthan is doing an average of 2 traps daily to control the corruption and finds that the currency used to bribe is Rs 500 and 2000.

Besides this people use this high-value currency for liquor and throw this on dancers in the bar, said Bharat Singh in his letter.

He suggested that the photograph of Gandhi should be used only up to the currency of Rs 100 as this is used by the poor. Instead of the photograph of Gandhi, we can use his spectacles or Ashok Chakra in high-value currency, suggested Singh.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 08:37 PM IST