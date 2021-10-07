Congress, BJP announce candidates for bypolls to two seats in Rajasthan

Jaipur: The Congress and BJP on Thursday announced the names of candidates for bypolls in Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad assembly seats of Rajasthan.

The bypolls have been necessitated due to the demise of Congress MLA from Vallabhnagar in Udaipur, Gajendra Singh Shaktawat, and BJP MLA from Dhariawad in Pratapgarh, Gautam Lal Meena.

The Congress gave ticket to Shaktawat's wife Preeti Shaktawat in Vallabhnagar and fielded Nagraj Meena in Dhariawad against BJP's Khet Singh.

Instead of giving ticket to the family member of Gautam Lal Meena in Dhariawad, the BJP has fielded Khet Singh Meena, who has the backing of the RSS, party sources said.

In Vallabhnagar, the saffron party has given ticket to Himmat Singh Jhala, who will be contesting against Preeti Shaktawat of Congress.

The last date of filing nomination is October 8.

Polling will take place on October 30 and counting of votes will be held on November 2.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 02:39 PM IST